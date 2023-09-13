Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Capt. Stevens receives his farewell present [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Army Capt. Stevens receives his farewell present

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Pfc. alejandro duran-ortiz 

    210th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Justin Escourse hands U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Mathew Stevens, 210th MPAD Executive officer, a special gift from his unit as a farewell present in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 16, 2023. Capt. Stevens is shocked to see his custom-made sword with an engraving that states “strength through truth.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alejandro Duran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 18:40
    Photo ID: 8026910
    VIRIN: 230916-A-HF331-1015
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Capt. Stevens receives his farewell present [Image 6 of 6], by PFC alejandro duran-ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

