U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Mathew Stevens, 210th MPAD Executive Officer, receives the Army Achievement Medal from U.S. Army Maj. Linda Gerron, commander of the 210th, for his outstanding contributions and influence within his unit in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 16, 2023. Cpt. Stevens has served in the active-duty component for most of his 10 years in the Army and has been on multiple deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alejandro Duran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 18:40 Photo ID: 8026907 VIRIN: 230916-A-HF331-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.17 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Capt. Stevens receives the Army Achievement Award [Image 6 of 6], by PFC alejandro duran-ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.