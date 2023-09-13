U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Mathew Stevens, 210th MPAD Executive officer, listens to some of his soldier’s memorable moments with him since joining the unit in 2022. Despite being with the 210th for a short time, Capt. Stevens has had a positive influence to the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alejandro Duran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 18:40 Photo ID: 8026909 VIRIN: 230916-A-HF331-1014 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.9 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Capt. Stevens receives the Army Achievement Award [Image 6 of 6], by PFC alejandro duran-ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.