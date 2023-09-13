U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Mathew Stevens, 210th MPAD Executive officer, receives a special farewell present from his unit in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 16, 2023. Capt. Stevens recounts a quote from Colin Powell, “The day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them. They have either lost confidence that you can help them or concluded that you do not care. Either case is a failure of leadership.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alejandro Duran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 18:40 Photo ID: 8026906 VIRIN: 230916-A-HF331-1001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.82 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Capt. Stevens receives the Army Achievement Award [Image 6 of 6], by PFC alejandro duran-ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.