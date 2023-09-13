U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Mathew Stevens, 210th MPAD Executive officer, receives a special farewell present from his unit in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 16, 2023. Capt. Stevens recounts a quote from Colin Powell, “The day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them. They have either lost confidence that you can help them or concluded that you do not care. Either case is a failure of leadership.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alejandro Duran)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8026906
|VIRIN:
|230916-A-HF331-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Capt. Stevens receives the Army Achievement Award [Image 6 of 6], by PFC alejandro duran-ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
