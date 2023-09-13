Participants of the Italian Air Force 100th anniversary race event pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 17, 2023. The event began with a moment of silence to honor the victims of the recent Frecce Tricolori incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Calopedis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 8026540 VIRIN: 230917-F-QI825-1182 Resolution: 3516x2637 Size: 1.03 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 31st FW hosts ITAF 100th anniversary race [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Thomas Calopedis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.