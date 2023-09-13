Community members participate in the Italian Air Force 100th anniversary race event at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 17, 2023. The event began at the same time today at 30 other Italian Air Force bases across Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Calopedis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 8026539 VIRIN: 230917-F-QI825-1144 Resolution: 3901x2603 Size: 1.02 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 31st FW hosts ITAF 100th anniversary race [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Thomas Calopedis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.