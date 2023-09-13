Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 31st FW hosts ITAF 100th anniversary race [Image 5 of 6]

    The 31st FW hosts ITAF 100th anniversary race

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Calopedis 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Community members participate in the Italian Air Force 100th anniversary race event at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 17, 2023. The event began at the same time today at 30 other Italian Air Force bases across Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Calopedis)

    This work, The 31st FW hosts ITAF 100th anniversary race [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Thomas Calopedis, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Friendship
    Family
    Community
    100th Anniversary

