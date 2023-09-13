Local nationals, service members and their families participate in the Italian Air Force 100th anniversary race event at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 17, 2023. The Italian Air Force 100th anniversary race had a five kilometer non-competitive as well as non-competitive and competitive 10 kilometer races. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Calopedis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2023 Date Posted: 09.17.2023 08:15 Photo ID: 8026534 VIRIN: 230917-F-QI825-1042 Resolution: 5667x3602 Size: 2.36 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 31st FW hosts ITAF 100th anniversary race [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Thomas Calopedis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.