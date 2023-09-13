Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 31st FW hosts ITAF 100th anniversary race [Image 1 of 6]

    The 31st FW hosts ITAF 100th anniversary race

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Calopedis 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Local nationals, service members and their families participate in the Italian Air Force 100th anniversary race event at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 17, 2023. The race was a unique opportunity for the local community to run on the flight line together with their American counterparts and friends. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Calopedis)

    This work, The 31st FW hosts ITAF 100th anniversary race [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Thomas Calopedis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Friendship
    Family
    Community
    100th Anniversary

