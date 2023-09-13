USS Normandy Commemorates 9/11

230911-N-LK647-1048 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 11, 2023) From left: Damage Controlman 2nd Class Luisa Acosta, Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Devin Schmelter, Damage Controlman 1st Class Donovan Begbie, and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Colin Burns, all assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), simulate walking the steps of the Twin Towers during a 9/11 memorial ceremony, Sep. 11, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

