USS Normandy Commemorates 9/11

230911-N-LK647-1069 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 11, 2023) Quartermaster 3rd Class Zachary Novak, left, and Seaman Wyatt Porter, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), write down what they were doing on September 11, 2001, during the ship’s 9/11 memorial ceremony, Sep. 11, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)
|09.11.2023
|09.16.2023 01:47
|8025734
|230911-N-LK647-1069
|6312x4208
|1.01 MB
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|4
|0
