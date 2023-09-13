USS Normandy Commemorates 9/11

230911-N-LK647-1067 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 11, 2023) Chief (Sel.) Operations Specialist Kairi Summers, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), addresses ship’s company during a 9/11 memorial ceremony, Sep. 11, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

