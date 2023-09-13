USS Normandy Commemorates 9/11

230911-N-LK647-1099 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 11, 2023) Chief Quarter Master Zoy Suka, left, Cmdr. Anthony Bryant, executive officer, USS Normandy, center, and Command Master Chief William Palmer, participate in a moment of silence during a 9/11 memorial ceremony held aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), Sep. 11, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

