DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

A member from the Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band participates in the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 15, 2023. Over 300 U.S. military service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to

commemorate service members and families who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Tyrae Straw)

