A member from the Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band participates in the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 15, 2023. Over 300 U.S. military service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to
commemorate service members and families who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Tyrae Straw)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 21:49
|Photo ID:
|8025605
|VIRIN:
|230915-A-ST398-1014
|Resolution:
|2161x2792
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Tyrae Straw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT