DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) hosts a ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 15, 2023. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Tyrae Straw)

