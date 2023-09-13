Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 3 of 14]

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tyrae Straw 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) hosts a ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 15, 2023. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Tyrae Straw)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 21:49
    Photo ID: 8025595
    VIRIN: 230915-A-ST398-1003
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Tyrae Straw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
    POW/MIA Day
    DPAA
    2023 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    Corps Forces Pacific Band

