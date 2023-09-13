DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and veterans participate in a ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 15, 2023. Over 300 U.S. military service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to commemorate service members and families who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Tyrae D. Straw)

