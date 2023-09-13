Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 9 of 14]

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tyrae Straw 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) participate in a ceremony for National POW/MIA
    Recognition Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 15, 2023.

    Over 300 U.S. military service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to
    commemorate service members and families who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by SGT. Tyrae D. Straw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 21:49
    Photo ID: 8025603
    VIRIN: 230915-A-ST398-1012
    Resolution: 3224x2862
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Tyrae Straw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine
    National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
    POW/MIA Day
    DPAA
    2023 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
    Corps Forces Pacific Band

