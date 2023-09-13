Bernie McGrenahan “kills it” with Comedy is the Cure at Kingsley Field

Bernie McGrenahan, comedian and motivational speaker, right, interacts with the crowd during comedy show, "Comedy is the Cure" at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 9, 2023. Bernie tours military bases across the country to educate members on the risks of drug use, alcohol abuse, and suicide through relatable comedy and his own life experiences as a once troubled young man. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland)

Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US