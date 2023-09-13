Bernie McGrenahan “kills it” with Comedy is the Cure at Kingsley Field

Comedian and speaker, Bernie McGrenahan, performed his stand-up comedy show, “Comedy is the Cure” at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 9-10, 2023.

Bernie brings a fresh perspective to resiliency training during his two-part show, providing relatable humor and educating military members and civilians on the impact of high-risk behavior such as alcohol abuse and suicide.

McGrenahan opened up about his life experiences as a young man who became dependent on alcohol and lost his 19-year-old brother, Scott, to suicide after he succumbed to his own struggles with drug and alcohol abuse. This tragic event eventually led him to address his own struggles with alcohol and drug use, but not before he collected not one, but three separate DUI arrests. This reckless behavior landed McGrenahan in the Los Angeles County Jail for a six-month sentence, a low point for him but one that helped him take responsibility for his actions.

He left his jail cell and destructive lifestyle behind. McGrenahan promised his family he would stay sober and seek help through his available resource programs. Bernie has celebrated more than 30 years of sobriety and now helps break the stigma associated with asking for help. He encourages all Airman to use the resources available to them including the Director of Psychological Health, Chaplain’s Corps and Military Family Life Counselors.

“Asking for help is a sign of courage,” said Bernie. “The therapeutic value of one problem drinker, speaking to another, is without parallel. Resiliency is available and within reach for us all.”

