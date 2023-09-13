Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bernie McGrenahan “kills it” with Comedy is the Cure at Kingsley Field [Image 2 of 3]

    Bernie McGrenahan “kills it” with Comedy is the Cure at Kingsley Field

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Bernie McGrenahan, comedian and motivational speaker, hosts "Comedy is the Cure" at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 10, 2023. Bernie brings a fresh perspective to resiliency training during his two-part show, providing relatable humor and educating military members and civilians on the impact of high-risk behaviors. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 16:53
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bernie McGrenahan “kills it” with Comedy is the Cure at Kingsley Field [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Emily Copeland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Comedy is the Cure
    Resiliency Operations Center

