Bernie McGrenahan “kills it” with Comedy is the Cure at Kingsley Field

Bernie McGrenahan, comedian and motivational speaker, center, speaks with the 173rd Fighter Wing leadership and Resiliency Operation Center employees prior to his comedy show, "Comedy is the Cure" at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 10, 2023. Bernie brings a fresh perspective to resiliency training during his two-part show, providing relatable humor and educating military members and civilians on the impact of high-risk behaviors. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland)

