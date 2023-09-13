230914-N-ZR324-1161 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (September 14, 2023) Nine future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville recite the oath of enlistment at the Memphis vs Navy football game. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose Madrigal)
