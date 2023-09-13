230914-N-ZR324-1155 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (September 14, 2023) Cmdr. Lacey Popson, executive officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, administers the oath of enlistment to nine future Sailors on the field at the Memphis vs Navy football game. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose Madrigal)

