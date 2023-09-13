Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memphis vs Navy Football Game [Image 4 of 8]

    Memphis vs Navy Football Game

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jose Madrigal 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    230914-N-ZR324-1102 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (September 14, 2023) A young University of Memphis football fan plays “Rock Paper Scissors” with Navy divers at the Navy Warrior Challenge and Dive Navy booth at the Memphis vs Navy football game. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose Madrigal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 14:07
    Photo ID: 8024891
    VIRIN: 230914-N-ZR324-1102
    Resolution: 5367x4804
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memphis vs Navy Football Game [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jose Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Memphis vs Navy Football Game
    Memphis vs Navy Football Game
    Memphis vs Navy Football Game
    Memphis vs Navy Football Game
    Memphis vs Navy Football Game
    Memphis vs Navy Football Game
    Memphis vs Navy Football Game
    Memphis vs Navy Football Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    College
    Memphis
    Navy
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT