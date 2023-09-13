230914-N-ZR324-1102 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (September 14, 2023) A young University of Memphis football fan plays “Rock Paper Scissors” with Navy divers at the Navy Warrior Challenge and Dive Navy booth at the Memphis vs Navy football game. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose Madrigal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 14:07 Photo ID: 8024891 VIRIN: 230914-N-ZR324-1102 Resolution: 5367x4804 Size: 1.54 MB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memphis vs Navy Football Game [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jose Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.