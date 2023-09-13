Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron construct defensive fighting positions during a training exercise in Shepherdsville, Ky., June 2, 2023. The purpose of the training was to promote multi-capable Airmen by training them on skills outside of their primary jobs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 09:14
|Photo ID:
|8024243
|VIRIN:
|230602-Z-DI861-1413
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 123rd CES fosters multi-capable Airman through hands-on training [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Air Guard fosters multi-capable Airmen with training for engineers
