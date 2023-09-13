Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    123rd CES fosters multi-capable Airman through hands-on training [Image 2 of 15]

    123rd CES fosters multi-capable Airman through hands-on training

    SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman First Class Elmer Lopez-Duran, a structural specialist with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron, performs individual movement techniques during a training exercise in Shepherdsville, Ky., June 2, 2023. The purpose of the training was to promote multi-capable Airmen by training them on skills outside of their primary jobs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 09:14
    Photo ID: 8024231
    VIRIN: 230602-Z-DI861-1048
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 123rd CES fosters multi-capable Airman through hands-on training [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS

    Kentucky Air Guard fosters multi-capable Airmen with training for engineers

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Civil Engineer Squadron

