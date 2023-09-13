Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    123rd CES fosters multi-capable Airman through hands-on training [Image 10 of 15]

    123rd CES fosters multi-capable Airman through hands-on training

    SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron simulate medical evacuation during a training exercise in Shepherdsville, Ky., June 2, 2023. The purpose of the training was to promote multi-capable Airmen by training them on skills outside of their primary jobs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 09:14
    Location: SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY, US 
    This work, 123rd CES fosters multi-capable Airman through hands-on training [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air Guard fosters multi-capable Airmen with training for engineers

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Civil Engineer Squadron

