123rd CES fosters multi-capable Airman through hands-on training

Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron conduct tactical convoy operations during a training exercise in Shepherdsville, Ky., June 2, 2023. The purpose of the training was to promote multi-capable Airmen by training them on skills outside of their primary jobs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Location: SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY, US