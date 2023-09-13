Washington, Oregon Air National Guard Airmen visit local school in Thailand during Enduring Partners

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, Washington Air National Guard Commander, poses with a group of children at Nong Phluang Yai primary school, Korat, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, September 13, 2023. This community outreach partnership was a core part of the Enduring Partners 2023 exercise between the Kingdom of Thailand, the Washington and Oregon Air National Guard. The school visit gave a chance to connect U.S. military, Royal Thai military and the community of Korat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael L. Brown)

