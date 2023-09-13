U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, Washington Air National Guard Commander, poses with a group of children at Nong Phluang Yai primary school, Korat, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, September 13, 2023. This community outreach partnership was a core part of the Enduring Partners 2023 exercise between the Kingdom of Thailand, the Washington and Oregon Air National Guard. The school visit gave a chance to connect U.S. military, Royal Thai military and the community of Korat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael L. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 08:03
|Photo ID:
|8024108
|VIRIN:
|230913-Z-EV844-1661
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.34 MB
|Location:
|KORAT, TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Washington, Oregon Air National Guard Airmen visit local school in Thailand during Enduring Partners
