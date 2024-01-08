2023 Washington Military Department Year in Review

2023 was a year for employees to catch their breath after record-setting activations the previous year.



As 2023 kicked off, the Washington Youth ChalleNGge Academy welcomed its newest class and start of its 14th year of helping students get back on track and become productive residents for our state. Guard members also made their return to the state capitol for the first time since 2021, this time not to protect the building and staff inside, but to receive thanks for their work from the state Legislature.



“I salute those of the Washington National Guard and further honor their courage, their commitment, and their valor and their selfless service to those of us in this state,” said Rep. Travis Couture, 35th District.



In August, Brigadier General Dan Dent relinquished command of the Washington Army National Guard as he closed out his military career. Paul Sellars was promoted to Brigadier General and immediately assumed command. Brigadier General Johan Deutscher also retired and Kenneth Borchers was promoted to Brigadier General and assumed responsibility as the new director of joint forces and joint staff.



The Washington Emergency Operations Center also got some necessary upgrades following years of constant activations. The physical changes focused on enhancing technology to improve functionality for remote users – including a shift away from desk phones to computer based soft phones that use desktop software, mobile apps, or an internet browser–based application via Microsoft Teams. Additional upgrades include an updated audio/visual system that allows for remote personnel to be able to speak directly to staff in the building during briefings, updates to the online emergency information sharing and resource tracking application (WebEOC), enhanced GIS capabilities, and new screens and dry erase boards. Along with facility improvements, there has been a shift in staff resources. Six new full-time project positions now provide continuity for the command staff.



Emergency Management staff also increased its tsunami outreach by helping conduct a public meeting in Ocean Shores in May and working continually with its local and tribal partners. Grant funding for a new tsunami vertical evacuation tower was also awarded to the marina district in the city of Westport thanks to a federal grant shepherded by city officials and the mitigation section of the Washington Emergency Management Division.



Maximilian Dixon, hazards and outreach program supervisor for the Washington Emergency Management Division, was also given a national award by the National Earthquake Program Managers for having made significant contributions to the program.



If 2022 was the return of overseas engagements with the Kingdom of Thailand and Malaysia through the State Partnership Program, 2023 set the stage for the future. March marked just the second time in the more than 20-year relationship that Guard members and their Thai counterparts conducted a wildland firefighting exchange. While that exchange was happening, more than 200 Guard members took part in Cobra Gold 2023 throughout the Kingdom of Thailand, which included training exercises and engagements in homeland assistance disaster response, infantry tactics and cyber defense and security. At the same time, Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general, returned to southeast Asia to visit both nations for the first time since 2019.



“Our partnership with Thailand and Malaysia are very critical to our national defense strategy,” said Daugherty. “Continuous engagement with them both is value added to our goals and security.”



The engagements continued all year, capping off with a historic air refueling engagement. The exercise, Enduring Partners, allowed the Washington and Oregon Air National Guard to train with the Kingdom of Thailand in September.



“During the exercise, between U.S. and Thai airmen, there was a lot of learning and working through problems together,” said Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, commander of the Washington Air National Guard. “Strengthening that alliance and becoming better allies and partners. … It was probably one of the best experiences in my career.”



July was another big month for the Washington National Guard and its relationship with the Royal Thai Armed Forces. More than 500 Guard members participated in Hanuman Guardian 2023, an annual bilateral U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Theater Security Cooperation Program (TSCP) event conducted with the Royal Thai Army (RTA) since 2010.



2023 also marked the 10th year of training Guard members for potential wildfire season with the Washington Department of Natural Resources. In May and June, more than 250 Washington National Guard members took part in the annual ritual of preparing for the pending summer wildfire season. While trained, equipped, and ready to go when the call came, National Guard ground crews were unnecessary in 2023, despite one of the most damaging wildfires in our state’s history.



In late August, fire ripped through the communities of Medical Lake and Elk in Spokane County. Thousands of homes were evacuated, while flames threatened Eastern State Hospital. Airmen with the Washington Air National Guard deployed to help with possible evacuations, while aviation crews helped dropped water on the growing fires.



Meantime, the Washington State Emergency Operations Center assisted local communities with resource requests and worked with local emergency managers to request a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration. Ultimately, 369 homes were destroyed, the most primary homes destroyed by wildfire in Washington state history, as were the livelihoods of thousands of Washingtonians.



As the midterm election approached, cyber teams from the National Guard activated to support the Washington Secretary of State’s office to assist with additional security of the state’s election system. The team was activated in August, as well as in October for the general election.



In October, the Washington National Guard also bid farewell to the 506th Military Police Detachment as the unit deployed to the Middle East for the fourth time since 2008.



“The 506th is comprised of well-trained professionals who will accomplish their mission and proudly represent our state and nation,” Daugherty said. “We will miss them while they’re gone but are comforted knowing they’re effectively performing this important work.”



As the year came to a close, the Washington Military Department took part in another first – this time with tribal partners from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.



Evergreen Spill table-top exercise on October 8, 2023, incorporated multiple agencies that all fall under their own unique structures, laws, rules and regulations. The exercise helped bring to light how these agencies would work together to mitigate the loss of life following an incident. During the development of the exercise, the Washington Emergency Management Division and Washington State Guard assisted the Colville Tribe with the overall formatting and planning of the TTX.



“Exercises like Evergreen Spill are absolutely critical for the Washington National Guard/WMD and our state, local, tribal and territorial civilian partners,” said Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, director of the joint staff, Washington National Guard. “It’s crucial that we take these opportunities to learn lessons and build partnerships ‘left of boom’ or before an incident actually occurs. That way, when crises do happen, we have the opportunity to leverage those relationships and lessons learned for a better outcome for the citizens we serve.”



The Washington Youth Challenge Academy helped 265 cadets graduate from the program in 2023. Cadets of 23-1 saw an average GPA increase of 43 percent, while those in 23-2 saw an average increase of 26.7 percent. Hundreds of academic awards were given to cadets, who also completed thousands of hours of community service.



Additionally, the Youth Challenge Academy launched a new program that utilizes regional advocates who are willing to use their talents and interests to encourage the skill development of cadets in their area. Case managers employed with the Youth Challenge Academy also help track cadets for two years now, instead of one. Ultimately, as staff build community resource networks, they will be able to help connect youth with resources they may not otherwise know about in their communities. This increased community involvement should provide greater cadet engagement throughout their lives.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 17:53 Story ID: 461626 Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Washington Military Department Year in Review, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.