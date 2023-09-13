Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington, Oregon Air National Guard Airmen visit local school in Thailand during Enduring Partners [Image 7 of 10]

    Washington, Oregon Air National Guard Airmen visit local school in Thailand during Enduring Partners

    KORAT, THAILAND

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Brown 

    Washington Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, Washington Air National Guard Commander, and Royal Thai Air Force Group Captain Nat Kamintra, exercise director, serve lunch to children at Nong Phluang Yai primary school in Korat, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, September 13, 2023. This community outreach partnership was a core part of the Enduring Partners 2023 exercise between the Kingdom of Thailand, the Washington and Oregon Air National Guard. The school visit gave a chance to connect U.S. military, Royal Thai military and the community of Korat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael L. Brown)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 08:04
    Photo ID: 8024106
    VIRIN: 230913-Z-EV844-1659
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.68 MB
    Location: KORAT, TH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington, Oregon Air National Guard Airmen visit local school in Thailand during Enduring Partners [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    State Partnership Program
    USINDOPACOM
    EnduringPartners
    Oregon National Guard. Washington National Guard

