Washington, Oregon Air National Guard Airmen visit local school in Thailand during Enduring Partners

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kirsten Guenther, 116th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 pilot, and Master Sgt. Gina D’Addio, 141st Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment technician, serve lunch to children at Nong Phluang Yai primary school, Korat, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, September 13, 2023. This community outreach partnership was a core part of the Enduring Partners 2023 exercise between the Kingdom of Thailand, the Washington and Oregon Air National Guard. The school visit gave a chance to connect U.S. military, Royal Thai military and the community of Korat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael L. Brown)

