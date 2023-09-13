Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet Deputy Commander Visits Sasebo Units [Image 3 of 3]

    7th Fleet Deputy Commander Visits Sasebo Units

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 14, 2023) — Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, conducts an office call with Capt. Adam Bellin, the reserve deputy commander of Task Force 76/3 at the Task Force 76/3 Sasebo detachment office in Sasebo, Japan Sept. 14 2023. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, is responsible for maintaining a continuous forward presence in the Indo-Pacific region, providing security and stability to the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Chase Stephens/Released)

