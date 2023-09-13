Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Fleet Deputy Commander Visits Sasebo Units [Image 1 of 3]

    7th Fleet Deputy Commander Visits Sasebo Units

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 14, 2023) — Lt. Cmdr. Robert Squires, the commanding officer of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10), discusses the capabilities of the ship with Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, during a tour of the ship while in port Sasebo, Japan Sept. 14 2023. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, is responsible for maintaining a continuous forward presence in the Indo-Pacific region, providing security and stability to the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Chase Stephens/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 02:57
    Photo ID: 8023713
    VIRIN: 230914-N-SS370-1007
    Resolution: 6184x4417
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Fleet Deputy Commander Visits Sasebo Units [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Fleet Deputy Commander Visits Sasebo Units
    7th Fleet Deputy Commander Visits Sasebo Units
    7th Fleet Deputy Commander Visits Sasebo Units

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FDNF
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT