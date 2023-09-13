7th Fleet Deputy Commander Visits Sasebo Units

SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 14, 2023) — Lt. Cmdr. Robert Squires, the commanding officer of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10), discusses the capabilities of the ship with Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, during a tour of the ship while in port Sasebo, Japan Sept. 14 2023. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, is responsible for maintaining a continuous forward presence in the Indo-Pacific region, providing security and stability to the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Chase Stephens/Released)

Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP