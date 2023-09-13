7th Fleet Deputy Commander Visits Sasebo Units

SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 14, 2023) — Lt. Cmdr. Robert Squires, the commanding officer of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) and Lt. Cmdr. Raymond Piana, the executive officer of the ship, discuss the capabilities of the ship with Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, during a tour of the ship while in port Sasebo, Japan Sept. 14 2023. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, is responsible for maintaining a continuous forward presence in the Indo-Pacific region, providing security and stability to the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Chase Stephens/Released)

