Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier

Two sea lamprey bare their teeth inside a display tank full of ice water on a Great Lakes Fishery Commission display table at the Albion Area Fair in Albion, Pa., Sept. 13, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District is considering a site on Conneaut Creek in Albion for construction of a sea lamprey barrier, to prevent the invasive species from spawning upstream. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

