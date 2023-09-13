Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier

Staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Great Lakes Fishery Commission, and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stand behind a display table at the Albion Area Fair in Albion, Pa., Sept. 13, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District is considering a site on Conneaut Creek in Albion for construction of a sea lamprey barrier, to prevent the invasive species from spawning upstream. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

