Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier [Image 8 of 12]

    Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier

    ALBION, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The West Branch of Conneaut Creek in Albion, Pa., Sept. 13, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District is considering a site on the creek for construction of a sea lamprey barrier, to prevent the invasive species from spawning upstream. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 21:14
    Photo ID: 8023413
    VIRIN: 230913-A-HB296-1008
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: ALBION, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier [Image 12 of 12], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier
    Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier
    Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier
    Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier
    Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier
    Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier
    Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier
    Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier
    Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier
    Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier
    Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier
    Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Sea Lamprey
    GLFC
    Conneaut Creek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT