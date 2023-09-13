Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier

The West Branch of Conneaut Creek in Albion, Pa., Sept. 13, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District is considering a site on the creek for construction of a sea lamprey barrier, to prevent the invasive species from spawning upstream. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
