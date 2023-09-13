Capt. Brian Tierce, an observer Coach/Trainer assigned to 3rd Battalion, 395 Infantry Regiment leads an After-Action-Review along with Able Company Commander Captain Haines, his Bulgarian attachments, and leaders to discuss their mission. The 3rd Battalion, 395 Infantry Regiment Observer, Coach/Trainers supported allied partner mission execution and provided feedback to the leadership from their respective missions. (Photo Courtesy: Capt. Brian Tierce)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 12:07
|Photo ID:
|8022332
|VIRIN:
|230826-A-ET609-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|551.76 KB
|Location:
|GE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 188th Infantry Brigade supports Agile Spirit 23 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
