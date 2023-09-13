Capt. Brian Tierce, an observer Coach/Trainer assigned to 3rd Battalion, 395 Infantry Regiment leads an After-Action-Review along with Able Company Commander Captain Haines, his Bulgarian attachments, and leaders to discuss their mission. The 3rd Battalion, 395 Infantry Regiment Observer, Coach/Trainers supported allied partner mission execution and provided feedback to the leadership from their respective missions. (Photo Courtesy: Capt. Brian Tierce)

Date Taken: 08.26.2023
188th Infantry Brigade supports Agile Spirit 23 [Image 5 of 5]