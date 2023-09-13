188th Infantry Brigade supports Agile Spirit 23

Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hobbs provides an after- action-review with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 121 Infantry Regiment. 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team following an enemy ambush during Operation Agile Spirit 2023 in the Republic of Georgia. The 3rd Battalion, 395 Infantry Observer, Coach/Trainers supported allied partner mission execution and provided feedback to the leadership from their respective missions.

