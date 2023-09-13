Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    188th Infantry Brigade supports Agile Spirit 23 [Image 3 of 5]

    188th Infantry Brigade supports Agile Spirit 23

    GEORGIA

    09.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Brian Mefford observes as members of the 12th Close Support Squadron execute a live fire exercise in support of Operation Agile Spirit 23 at the Vaziani Training Center in the Republic of Georgia. The members of the British Armed Forces integrated with 3rd Battalion, 121 Infantry Brigade, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team as part of the operation, maneuvering to establish a local SBF in support of the live fire operation. (Photo Courtesy: Capt. Brian Tierce)

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    48th IBCT
    First Army
    First Army Division East
    188th IN BDE
    Agile Spirit 23

