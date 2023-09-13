188th Infantry Brigade supports Agile Spirit 23

Sgt. 1st Class Brian Mefford observes as members of the 12th Close Support Squadron execute a live fire exercise in support of Operation Agile Spirit 23 at the Vaziani Training Center in the Republic of Georgia. The members of the British Armed Forces integrated with 3rd Battalion, 121 Infantry Brigade, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team as part of the operation, maneuvering to establish a local SBF in support of the live fire operation. (Photo Courtesy: Capt. Brian Tierce)

