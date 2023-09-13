Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    188th Infantry Brigade supports Agile Spirit 23 [Image 4 of 5]

    188th Infantry Brigade supports Agile Spirit 23

    GEORGIA

    09.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Stefan Ahrens (Top Right) observes as members of the 12th Close Support Squadron of the British Army execute a live fire exercise in support of Operation Agile Spirit 23 at the Vaziani Training Area in the Republic of Georgia. 3rd Battalion, 395 Infantry Observer, Coach/Trainers supported allied partner mission execution and provided feedback to the leadership from their respective missions. (Photo Courtesy: Capt. Brian Tierce)

    FORSCOM
    48th IBCT
    First Army
    First Army Division East
    188th IN BDE
    Agile Spirit 23

