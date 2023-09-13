188th Infantry Brigade supports Agile Spirit 23

Sgt. 1st Class Stefan Ahrens (Top Right) observes as members of the 12th Close Support Squadron of the British Army execute a live fire exercise in support of Operation Agile Spirit 23 at the Vaziani Training Area in the Republic of Georgia. 3rd Battalion, 395 Infantry Observer, Coach/Trainers supported allied partner mission execution and provided feedback to the leadership from their respective missions. (Photo Courtesy: Capt. Brian Tierce)

