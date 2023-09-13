Airman 1st Class Antonio De Paula Jr., 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management apprentice, repairs an extended reach deicer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 30, 2023. During the 436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop’s summer rebuild, each vehicle underwent an extensive, multipoint inspection that determined which repairs were required to ensure the vehicles are prepared for the winter season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 08:55 Photo ID: 8022045 VIRIN: 230830-F-DJ256-1606 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.42 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop prepares Dover AFB for winter operations [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.