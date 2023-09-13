Staff Sgt. Dustin Downen, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron base maintenance shop supervisor, adjusts casters on a snow sweeper at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 30, 2023. During the 436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop’s summer rebuild, each vehicle underwent an extensive, multipoint inspection that determined which repairs were required to ensure the vehicles are prepared for the winter season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 08:55 Photo ID: 8022042 VIRIN: 230830-F-DA916-1194 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 5.93 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop prepares Dover AFB for winter operations [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.