    436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop prepares Dover AFB for winter operations [Image 4 of 5]

    436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop prepares Dover AFB for winter operations

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Dustin Downen, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron base maintenance shop supervisor, checks the engine on a snow sweeper at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 30, 2023. During the 436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop’s summer rebuild, each vehicle underwent an extensive, multipoint inspection that determined which repairs were required to ensure the vehicles are prepared for the winter season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Dover
    436th Logistics Readiness Squadron

