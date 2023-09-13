Staff Sgt. Dustin Downen, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron base maintenance shop supervisor, checks the engine on a snow sweeper at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 30, 2023. During the 436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop’s summer rebuild, each vehicle underwent an extensive, multipoint inspection that determined which repairs were required to ensure the vehicles are prepared for the winter season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 08:55
|Photo ID:
|8022046
|VIRIN:
|230830-F-DJ256-1618
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop prepares Dover AFB for winter operations [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop prepares Dover AFB for winter operations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT