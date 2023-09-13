Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop prepares Dover AFB for winter operations [Image 2 of 5]

    436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop prepares Dover AFB for winter operations

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Antonio De Paula Jr., left, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management apprentice, and Bill Nagle, right, 436th LRS heavy equipment diesel mechanic, replace a hydraulic hose on a deicer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 30, 2023. The combined staff of Airmen and civilians were responsible for winterizing a fleet of almost 180 vehicles during a project commonly referred to as a summer rebuild. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 08:55
    Photo ID: 8022043
    VIRIN: 230830-F-DA916-1076
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop prepares Dover AFB for winter operations [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop prepares Dover AFB for winter operations
    436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop prepares Dover AFB for winter operations
    436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop prepares Dover AFB for winter operations
    436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop prepares Dover AFB for winter operations
    436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop prepares Dover AFB for winter operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    436th LRS vehicle maintenance shop prepares Dover AFB for winter operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    436th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT