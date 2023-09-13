PACAF Commander emphasizes Airmen primed to compete, fight and win in the Indo-Pacific

Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander (center), speaks on the panel ‘Ready to Compete, Fight, & Win in the Indo-Pacific’ at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 13. Wilsbach compared PACAF’s initial operating capability (IOC) for Agile Combat Employment to the desired final state, saying that IOC had just 2 hubs and 4 spokes while FOC will encompass the entire region. He appeared on the panel with Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, and Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Gena Armstrong)

Date Taken: 09.13.2023
Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US