    PACAF Commander emphasizes Airmen primed to compete, fight and win in the Indo-Pacific [Image 3 of 3]

    PACAF Commander emphasizes Airmen primed to compete, fight and win in the Indo-Pacific

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Genevieve Armstrong 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander (center), speaks on the panel ‘Ready to Compete, Fight, & Win in the Indo-Pacific’ at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 13. Wilsbach compared PACAF’s initial operating capability (IOC) for Agile Combat Employment to the desired final state, saying that IOC had just 2 hubs and 4 spokes while FOC will encompass the entire region. He appeared on the panel with Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, and Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Gena Armstrong)

