Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF Commander emphasizes Airmen primed to compete, fight and win in the Indo-Pacific

    PACAF Commander emphasizes Airmen primed to compete, fight and win in the Indo-Pacific

    Photo By Master Sgt. Genevieve Armstrong | Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander (center), speaks on the panel ‘Ready...... read more read more

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Story by Master Sgt. Genevieve Armstrong 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    During a senior-leader panel at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference Sept. 13, Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, spoke on the multiple capabilities Airmen leverage to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    “The objective hasn’t changed for the United States in the Indo-Pacific, and that is a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said to an audience of approximately 2,000 people.

    “Our Allies and partners…they share the same objective with us,” Wilsbach explained. “In the last year, we are having more success with joint operations and with our Allies and partners, becoming interoperable and, with some, even interchangeable.”

    The PACAF Strategy 2030 released at the AFA Conference earlier this week sets the framework for success in three strategic priorities: defending the homeland, deterring aggression, and reinforcing Allies and partners. One major contribution to that success is the enhanced warfighting advantage granted through agile combat employment, or ACE.

    “All members in PACAF are expected to execute ACE,” Wilsbach said. “Every single member is executing ACE and I expect every PACAF member to figure out what their multi-capable airman roles are because we’re going to need everyone.”

    Wilsbach shared examples of ACE successes in the past year, highlighting Exercise Northern Edge as well construction efforts to fortify alternate airfields across the region.

    Northern Edge 2023 gave Airmen the opportunity to practice ACE alongside the Joint Force and multinational Allies and partners in operations across dispersed locations simultaneously.

    To bolster airpower capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, PACAF has mobilized to execute $1.3B funds across a prioritized list of horizontal and vertical construction projects and regional base cluster prepositioning kits. The projects will restore airfields to enable airpower projection from locations left dormant for decades.

    When asked what his top priority is, Wilsbach asserted that America’s Airmen, along with members from other services and Allies, are the key to deterring adversaries and, if necessary, winning a high-end conflict.

    “We are going to win,” he said. ‘And one of the reasons we’re going to win is we know how to do joint and combined [operations] better than anybody.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 05:56
    Story ID: 453381
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF Commander emphasizes Airmen primed to compete, fight and win in the Indo-Pacific, by MSgt Genevieve Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    PACAF Commander emphasizes Airmen primed to compete, fight and win in the Indo-Pacific
    PACAF Commander emphasizes Airmen primed to compete, fight and win in the Indo-Pacific
    PACAF Commander emphasizes Airmen primed to compete, fight and win in the Indo-Pacific

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    AFA
    Northern Edge
    ECEG
    AFA September
    PACAF Strategy 2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT