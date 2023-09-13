Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, speaks on the panel ‘Ready to Compete, Fight, & Win in the Indo-Pacific’ at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 13. Wilsbach touted PACAF as the leader in joint and combined operations as well as interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Gena Armstrong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 05:53 Photo ID: 8021843 VIRIN: 230913-F-WT983-1270 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.56 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF Commander emphasizes Airmen primed to compete, fight and win in the Indo-Pacific [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Genevieve Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.