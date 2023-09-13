Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander (center), speaks on the panel ‘Ready to Compete, Fight, & Win in the Indo-Pacific’ at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 13. Wilsbach charged each PACAF Airman with knowing their multi-capable role in Agile Combat Employment. He appeared on the panel with Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, and Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Gena Armstrong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 05:53 Photo ID: 8021846 VIRIN: 230913-F-WT983-1330 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF Commander emphasizes Airmen primed to compete, fight and win in the Indo-Pacific [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Genevieve Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.